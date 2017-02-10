Gigi Hadid Recalls First Date With Boyfriend Zayn Malik: 'We Pla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gigi Hadid Recalls First Date With Boyfriend Zayn Malik: 'We Played It Cool for About 10 Minutes'

Updated: Feb 10, 2017 5:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.