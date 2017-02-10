Travel Ban: Will local leaders get involved - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Travel Ban: Will local leaders get involved

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council next week will be asked whether it wants to support the state of Washington's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's so-called travel ban.
   
San Diego would be one of several major U.S. cities that would come together to back Washington's case, which was upheld at the federal 9th Circuit Court of Appeal.
   
City Council approval is required before the city of San Diego can initiate or get involved in legal action. City Attorney Mara Elliott plans to brief the council members on the case and seek their direction.
   
"San Diego was asked by the city of Chicago to join with it in filing an amicus curiae brief in state of Washington vs. Donald Trump,'' Elliott said in a statement. "The travel ban has consequences for San Diego -- for our families, our border economy and our innovation and technology sectors. Our voice should be heard.''

