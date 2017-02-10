College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's card

Fair weather was expected Sunday, but series of low pressure troughs will bring cooler weather, gusty winds and possibly rain next week.
Dozens of vehicles - including cars, trucks, school buses and a vintage red Ford Mustang - will be put up for online auction by the County of San Diego starting Monday.
A memorial service was held for the 35-year-old mother who was killed in a mass shooting in University City Saturday.
Thousands of Navy sailors and Marines will return to San Diego Monday after a seven-month deployment to the western Pacific and Indian oceans, and duty off the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.
A man was killed Saturday night in a rollover crash on eastbound State Route 54 in Chula Vista near Highland Avenue.
The San Diego Gulls second American Hockey League season ended Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to the San Jose Barracuda, who won the Pacific Division finals, four games to one.
A brave move by a local restaurant worker who helped out authorities during a standoff with a driver Saturday morning.
On Saturday, hundreds of people came together to hike De Anza Cove, using humor to address serious topics like preventing veteran suicide.
Hundreds of gas-powered pieces of yard equipment were exchanged for battery-powered ones Saturday morning in Mission Valley, during San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts' 18th Annual Mowing Down Pollution event at Qualcomm Stadium.
An 84-year-old Morena woman who had been reported missing was located Saturday, San Diego police said.