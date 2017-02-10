COPY-KFMB STATIONS - Account Executives (TV Sales)

KFMB Stations is a locally owned & operated media company in San Diego. Television affiliations currently include CBS and MeTV and we will be adding the CW to our Station group in the next few months. We are searching for a progressive and self-motivated sales professional to drive core station spot & digital sales as well as develop/generate new business. This is a rare opportunity to join the best local sales team in the market.

The ideal candidate will be able to effectively differentiate position and leverage KFMB television’s full range of products & services through strategic daily prospecting, quality client-focused dialogue & innovative solutions-based thinking. Position requires excellent presentation and closing skills with premium attention on client service and new business development.

Position is also required to meet annual revenue budget objectives; Achieving these goals and obtaining maximum market share in the process is the expectation. A minimum of 2 years’ previous broadcast television sales experience is required; however, 5+ years sales experience with a successful sales track record is preferred. Familiarity with digital is also desired. Candidates must possess a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance.