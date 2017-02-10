Homeless shelters downtown activated for Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of San Diego and the Housing Commission will open two downtown inclement weather homeless shelters Saturday night for the second consecutive night.



Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. has room for 250 people and will begin check-ins 4 p.m. Guests must be out by 5 a.m.



PATH San Diego/Connections Housing at 1250 Sixth Ave. can accommodate 30 people, with check-in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and check-out at 7 a.m. Sunday.



Meals will be provided at both locations.



Shelters are opened during weather conditions of either 50 degrees or below or a 40 percent or greater chance of rain, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.