EXCLUSIVE: Christian Borle Is Busy Finding His Version of Willy Wonka

Celebrities flocked to social media over the weekend to share love for the moms in their lives, as well as their love of being a mom!
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and her husband of seven years, film director and television writer Riley Stearns, have split.
Melissa McCarthy hosted Saturday Night Live for her milestone fifth time over the weekend, where she reprised her celebrated impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and she managed to take the role in a whole different direction than ever before.