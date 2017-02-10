College Area Crime: Alert near SDSU after series of armed robberies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego State University campus police issued a community bulletin on Friday to warn students about a recent rash of robberies in the area.

Investigators believe six robberies in the past few weeks, which have occurred off campus, are connected.

The suspects are described as black males in their early 20's, and travel in groups of two or three at a time - with handguns.

The victims have all been students and sometimes are drunk after leaving parties. In some cases, students have simply been distracted while using their phones.

According to police, the suspects often attend parties they see advertised on social media, and in some instances steal items from unoccupied rooms.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation in this case is asked to call the San Diego Police Department: 619-531-2000.