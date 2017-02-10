70th Anniversary: A special Valentine's Day for the DiMaggios

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's an extra special Valentine's Day for a local couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Mike and Jackie DiMaggio tied the knot in 1947, and they have been happily married ever since.

The couple celebrated their anniversary on Friday surrounded by their favorite friends and volunteers at the City of San Diego's Park and Rec Senior lounge, in Balboa Park.

For the past eleven years, the DiMaggios have been going the senior lounge four times a week. For them, there was no other place they would want to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with some cake.

"I do everything she tells me to do. She still irons my shirts, but that's about all she does," said Mike.

In 1946, Mike was on a Greyhound Bus to meet his brother in the Navy when he met Jackie. Only six months later they were married and started their life in Little Italy.

"He's my life. He's been my life. He was handsome, he's still handsome," said Jackie.

After seven decades of marriage, they have had three children, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

"We love each other! We do everything together," said Mike.

On Friday, just like their wedding night in 1947, they danced into another decade of marriage.

Mike and Jackie said this summer they will be able to celebrate their anniversary with their entire family that's spread across the country and even meet new grandchildren.