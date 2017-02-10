Big sand project ahead of the storm in Pacific Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Big sand project ahead of the storm in Pacific Beach



PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - As more rain makes its way into San Diego, the city sent bulldozers to Pacific Beach to set up a sand berm as a preventative measure.

Big waves and strong rip currents are also in the forecast. A high surf advisory will extend from 8 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Saturday.

A swell of 7 to 8 feet at 12 to 13 seconds from the west-northwest will bring high surf to the west-facing beaches of Orange and San Diego counties from this morning through Saturday evening.

Crews hope the sand berms will prevent water damage to nearby areas.

