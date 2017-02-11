Father - daughter dance for military families

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of military fathers escorted their daughters to their first dance on Friday night at the Town and Country Resort Convention Center.

The Armed Services YMCA San Diego created the unforgettable night, which for some in attendance could be their last in a while.

For service member Jeremy Butler and his daughter Persephone, Friday night marked their first time dancing as father and daughter.

"It's great. It's not often you get to actually have a night like this where it's carefree and get to see her smile," said Butler.

Seaman Kris Scott also attended the 11th Annual Armed Services YMCA San Diego Father and Daughter Dance with his daughter Skyler.

"We've had the pleasure of coming the past three years, and it means a lot coming here," said Scott.

For Seaman Jay Shannon it was a candid moment with his daughter Baylie. "Next year we might not be able to do this," he said.

Armed Services YMCA San Diego Executive Director Tim Ney said Friday night's event is for the dads. "They are deployed on long deployments, sometimes frequent deployments and they miss all those special moments."

To learn more about how the Armed Services YMCA San Diego provides support and resources for military families throughout the year visit their website.