Rents disappear along with property management company - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rents disappear along with property management company

Posted: Updated:

POWAY (CBS 8) - Dozens of renters have been left high and dry after a property management company closed up shop overnight making off with thousands of dollars in rent money they have already paid. 

As of Friday night, no one had been able to contact the owners. 

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Poway, where some tenants fear they will be forced to pay twice or face eviction. 

