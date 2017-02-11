Pedestrian hit and killed by trolley in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian hit and killed by trolley in Santee

Posted:

SANTEE (CNS) - A trolley struck and killed a pedestrian in Santee Friday evening.
   
The rail accident in the area of Cuyamaca Street and Mission Gorge Road was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.
   
The victim, whose name was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Joe Passalacqua of the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
   
No passengers on the trolley were injured, Passalacqua said.
   
Trolley service in the area has resumed.

