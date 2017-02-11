Activists rally at Planned Parenthood March in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) — Demonstrators gathered for the Defend Planned Parenthood March Saturday to rally at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas.

Several demonstrators on both sides marched and chanted about federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

Some held signs that read: "More birth control, less abortion" and "Planned Parenthood saves lives."

In Northern California, more than 100 abortion-rights activists dressed in pink hats and coats rallied along the sidewalks outside of a Planned Parenthood center in Roseville. They unfurled a large banner and chanted "Women's rights are human rights!"

In January, President Trump banned U.S. funding to international groups that provided information about procedures or performed them.

Several additional gatherings were also planned at other Planned Parenthood locations across California.