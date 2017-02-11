Lt. Dan Band honors local military heroes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Actor Gary Sinise and his "Lieutenant Dan band" make a stop in San Diego to honor our military heroes and their families.

The group played a special concert at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Good food, music, and inspiration are the goals of the Invincible Spirit Festival when it performs for the military community.

Last year's event included over 3,000 veterans and their families got an all-day event and the whole idea started with an iconic role in the movie Forrest Gump.

Wounded soldiers and their families took in the sounds and the food of the Invincible Spirit Festival put together by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

"We just want to spread our wings and try to do everything we can to help our service members out," Sinise said.

Since his iconic role as Lieutenant Dan the actor has taken his traveling festival nationwide.

He made a stop at Naval Medical Center San Diego and even brought along celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who says he's thrilled to give back by providing his own authentic barbecue cookout.

Sinise says he's just doing his part for his heroes across the country.

"There's a lot of need out there in the military community and we're just trying to be good citizens and pitch in and support those who defend us," Sinise said.