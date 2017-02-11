Vin Diesel Gushes Over 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' Co-Star Nina Dobrev: 'You Can't Help But Love Her'

Simone Biles enjoyed a perfect night on Monday's Dancing With the Stars semi-finals -- right up until it all went sideways. The Olympic athlete delivered two flawless performances for a combined score of 80 out of 80, and then was shockingly eliminated.
Normani Kordei paid tribute to her hometown of New Orleans with a flawless jazz routine on Monday's Dancing With the Stars semi-finals, but it was her grandmother, Barbara, that really stole the show.
After Simone Biles' frustration with the Dancing With the Stars judges last week, the Olympic gold medalist returned with a vengeance this week, delivering an amazing performance that won the judges over like never before.
One week after welcoming daughter Atlee Bay, Bristol Palin is opening up about her "breeze" birth, newly-strengthened bond with husband Dakota Meyer and new life in Texas. "Her birth was a breeze and Dakota did amazing!!" Palin blogged about her ...