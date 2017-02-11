1 dead, 2 injured in Jamacha-Lomita area shooting, victims ident - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 dead, 2 injured in Jamacha-Lomita area shooting, victims identified

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday released the name of a man killed in a shooting at a home in the Jamacha-Lomita area, along with his father and his father's girlfriend, who were wounded but are expected to survived.

Police officers sent to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Armacost Road near Woodrow Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found Andre Mims, 26, his father, Quentin Mims, 47, and the older man's 39-year-old girlfriend, Monique Santos. All three had suffered multiple bullet wounds and were taken to a hospital, where Andre Mims later died, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.

The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear, but Holden said there were no outstanding suspects.

