1 dead, 2 injured in Jamacha-Lomita area shooting, victims ident - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 dead, 2 injured in Jamacha-Lomita area shooting, victims identified

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday released the name of a man killed in a shooting at a home in the Jamacha-Lomita area, along with his father and his father's girlfriend, who were wounded but are expected to survived.

Police officers sent to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Armacost Road near Woodrow Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found Andre Mims, 26, his father, Quentin Mims, 47, and the older man's 39-year-old girlfriend, Monique Santos. All three had suffered multiple bullet wounds and were taken to a hospital, where Andre Mims later died, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.

The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear, but Holden said there were no outstanding suspects.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.