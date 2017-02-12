Kim Kardashian Hid Her Old Outfits From Kanye West During His Closet Purge, Kept Everything for North

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Taking Over 'Dance Moms,' Filling in for Abby Lee Miller

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Taking Over 'Dance Moms,' Filling in for Abby Lee Miller

Cheryl Burke is instilling a new set of rules for the girls and parents of Dance Moms.

Cheryl Burke is instilling a new set of rules for the girls and parents of Dance Moms.