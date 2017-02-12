Dwayne Johnson Suits Up For an Adorable Daddy-Daughter Pic

Rachel Lindsay may be calm, cool and collected as the Bachelorette, but the same can't be said of her suitors!
Not all Bachelor couples make it down the aisle, but Chris Harrison was hoping Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell would be one of them.
Chris Soules entered a written arraignment on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing a death. Soules was involved in a car accident on April 24 that resulted in the death of tractor driver Kenneth Mosher.
Alan Thicke's older sons, Brennan and Robin Thicke, are gearing up for a court battle with the late actor's third wife, Tanya Callau.