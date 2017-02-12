Escondido motorcycle dealership destroyed by fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Escondido motorcycle dealership destroyed by fire

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An Escondido motorcycle dealership was destroyed by fire Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The building was fully engulfed in flames as firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the Moto Forza dealership in the 500 block of North Tulip Street, a dispatcher said. 

A second alarm was called, which brought in additional firefighters in from neighboring areas. But the dealership was "totaled" despite their efforts, the dispatcher said.

No other buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported. Fire investigators were on scene today in an effort to determine the fire's cause and damage estimates, according to the dispatcher.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • SDSU ends negotiations with Soccer City backers over use of Qualcomm stadium property

    SDSU ends negotiations with Soccer City backers over use of Qualcomm stadium property

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-05-17 00:29:40 GMT

    San Diego State University announced Tuesday that it has ended negotiations with the group behind the Soccer City development proposed for Mission Valley, and called on the city of San Diego to issue a request for other proposals for use of the Qualcomm Stadium property.

     

    San Diego State University announced Tuesday that it has ended negotiations with the group behind the Soccer City development proposed for Mission Valley, and called on the city of San Diego to issue a request for other proposals for use of the Qualcomm Stadium property.

     

  • Man who talked about murder on Snapchat will stand trial

    Man who talked about murder on Snapchat will stand trial

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-05-17 00:28:41 GMT

    A 19-year-old man accused of killing a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim's body in Valley Center and bragging about his actions on the Snapchat social media app, must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Tuesday.

     

    A 19-year-old man accused of killing a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim's body in Valley Center and bragging about his actions on the Snapchat social media app, must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Tuesday.

     

  • Manhunt: Picture of suspect and her dog may get her caught

    Manhunt: Picture of suspect and her dog may get her caught

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-05-17 00:23:07 GMT

    San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Central Division are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for an attempted robbery in downtown San Diego last October.

     

    San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Central Division are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for an attempted robbery in downtown San Diego last October.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.