Southbound interstates 5 and 805 reopen at San Ysidro POE

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - Southbound freeways leading into Mexico at San Ysidro Port of Entry were closed again over the weekend due to protests over gas prices south of the border. It's the sixth consecutive weekend that both interstates 5 and 805 have been closed.

The California Highway Patrol had to divert traffic to the Otay Mesa border crossing. The closures and subsequent traffic jam in the area were prompted by protesters who had again swarmed the El Chaparral Port of Entry in Tijuana.