Southbound interstates 5 and 805 reopen at San Ysidro POE

An expectant mother is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ramona Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Family and friends of 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham on Tuesday came together to remember the mother of two, who was 33 weeks pregnant when she was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Mother's Day.
A free website touted as a way to research your family tree is being shared across social media, but critics said it's an invasion of your privacy and can callow stalkers to access your personal information. CBS News 8's Eric Kahnert reports with how you can put a stop to it.
Rattlesnake sightings are on the rise this year. Experts say all the rain we have had is driving snakes out of their homes and into ours! CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Allied Gardens with what to do to protect your home and your pets form the dangerous reptiles.
This Friday is World Endangered Species Day and a wildlife conservation group is planning a party to help animals.
There is only about a month to go before the end of the school year and many parents are thinking about summer camps - but what if you kids want something more than campfires and sing-alongs?
San Diego State University announced Tuesday that it has ended negotiations with the group behind the Soccer City development proposed for Mission Valley, and called on the city of San Diego to issue a request for other proposals for use of the Qualcomm Stadium property.
A 19-year-old man accused of killing a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim's body in Valley Center and bragging about his actions on the Snapchat social media app, must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Tuesday.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Central Division are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for an attempted robbery in downtown San Diego last October.