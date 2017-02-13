EXCLUSIVE: John Legend Talks GRAMMYs 'In Memoriam' Tribute, Bringing Chrissy Teigen and Luna on Tour

The Late Late Show has a new host! Well, at least it did on Tuesday night. Harry Styles continued his week-long residency on the CBS show, stepping out and pretending to be host, James Corden, delivering the opening monologue. Styles, 23, clad in a velvet green suit, touched on the news, poking...
Brad Pitt made a rare late night appearance on Tuesday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert, joining the host for another hilarious installment of his "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars" segment.
As she prepares to drop her first single since leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello is opening up about the pain behind her solo album.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have to be on their best behavior at the wedding of the year!
Liam Payne is getting ready to launch his solo career and he's doing it with a little help from Ed Sheeran.