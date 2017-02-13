KKK Leader Found Dead Along a River, Wife Held For Questioning

Jordan Belfort, who was immortalized in the blockbuster movie, The Wolf of Wall Street, claims he's a changed man and nothing like the greedy, corrupt character played by Leonardo DiCaprio.
When a cow lost her baby while in labor on Mother’s Day, a Texas man was photographed lying in the grass and offering his support for the heartbroken mom.
A South Dakota woman grieving the loss of her beloved daughter and mother-in-law in a serious collision was met with more heartbreak as she learned a so-called friend allegedly stole thousands from a GoFundMe page created to offset funeral costs, officials said.
Did the president actually record a private conversation he had with former FBI Director James Comey in the Oval Office?
A Tennessee teenager paid tribute to her late mother on her prom night by wearing the same dress her mother wore to her own 1998 prom.
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has been filmed getting down and dirty while pole dancing at a strip club in Austria.
A New York City CEO, her two young sons and a second adult are feared dead after the plane they were flying through the Bermuda Triangle Monday mysteriously disappeared.