Girl found after wandering away from La Mesa daycare

LA MESA (CBS 8) - A mother picked up her daughter from the police station Monday after the toddler wandered away from a daycare in La Mesa early in the morning.

La Mesa Police said the little girl - about three years old - was found walking on the streets after someone noticed the girl and called police.

She was found near Broadmoor Drive and Kathy Street before 6 a.m.

Officers said they picked her up and brought her to the police station.

Police officers and detectives then searched the area knocking on doors of nearby residences hoping to find where the child belonged.

Around 9:30 a.m., detectives knocked on the door of a residence and an adult female identified the child as belonging to their in-home daycare center.



Police said that the found child was dropped off at the daycare by her mother. The owner of the daycare then left the residence and thought the child was being watched by her adult children. The child, who was not being supervised, got out of the home and wandered away.

The child was not harmed while out wandering and was been reunited with her mother just before noon.

The daycare operators could face child endangerment charges. The incident is still under investigation.

Officers said Child Welfare Services are also involved and will be talking to daycare workers.