Couple Has House-Trained Buffalo Named 'Wild Thing' as a Pet: 'H - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Couple Has House-Trained Buffalo Named 'Wild Thing' as a Pet: 'He's Really a Gentleman'

Updated: Feb 13, 2017 12:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.