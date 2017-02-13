Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges

U.S. immigration arrests increased nearly 40 percent in early 2017 as newly emboldened agents under President Donald Trump detained more than 40,000 people suspected of being in the country illegally — with a renewed focus on immigrants without criminal convictions.
Authorities released the names Wednesday of a couple who died in an apparent murder-suicide in their upscale La Jolla-area home.
Although you've probably seen the "The Lion King," it's doubtful you've ever heard a roar like the one came from an audience in East County last weekend.
A toy that has been around for years is suddenly flying off store shelves and spinning out of control in classrooms across the county. They are called Fidget Spinners - which are designed to help kids concentrate. News 8's Steve Price reports how one local school is putting a positive spin on the distracting device.
A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a pregnant military wife in Ramona appeared before a judge via video Wednesday.
Model turned alleged gunman 34-year-old David Byers was arraigned on burglary and grand theft charges inside a San Diego courtroom Wednesday.
There is only about a month to go before the end of the school year and many parents are thinking about summer camps - but what if you kids want something more than campfires and sing-alongs?
Two homeless men were found dead under suspicious circumstances at an Otay Mesa strip mall Wednesday.
San Diego airport officials broke ground Wednesday on a $229.4 million customs inspection station in Terminal 2 to accommodate the increase in passengers on international flights.
Mother's Day has come and gone, but there's one group still celebrating mom. "Fit4Mom" has declared May "The Month of Mama" and it's offering free workouts and huge prizes.