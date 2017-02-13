Couples line up for walk-in weddings in San Diego

Outraged students held a rally Thursday at Lincoln High School and walked out of class in protest because their school has been without a permanent principal for more than a year.
Rancho Bernardo High School, at 13010 Paseo Lucido, was placed on lockdown Thursday due to the discovery of a "concerning note'' inside a restroom, according to school officials.
Trial began Thursday for a driver accused of trying to use pepper spray during a traffic stop - after being choked unconscious.
They are among the most elusive and mysterious whales in the world.
They're also the largest.
Majestic blue whales are creating quite a splash off our coast right now.
CBS News 8's Shawn Styles explains why we're see more of them than ever before in this Earth 8 report.
Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, spared by presidential clemency from the rest of a 35-year prison term for giving classified materials to anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, stepped out of a military lockup Wednesday and into a future she said she was eager to define.
More than a hundred people are pitching in to help injured veterans and also those with PTSD.
A horse therapy facility is in need of an upgrade and Home Depot is answering the call so wounded service members can get back in the saddle again.
CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal reported from from Ramona with a look at the progress.
Heartland Fire is at the scene of a large gas line break Thursday at Palm Avenue and Fresno in La Mesa.
A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk Thursday, killing a teenager and injuring 22 other people, authorities and witnesses said. The driver was taken into custody and being tested for alcohol.
Many San Diegans commuted on two wheels in Thursday's annual Bike to Work Day, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments.
It's been called one of the country's most beloved musicals. It's praised as a family-friendly show and it's now in Escondido.