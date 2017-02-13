Residents left in limbo by Poway property management company

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A group of San Diego renters is continuing to search for answers after the owners of a Poway property management company disappeared along with their rent checks.

CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia spoke with some of the victims who have been left in limbo.

"We really have no idea how to reach them, and whether or not they will face any consequences out of this," said Prashant Sharma.



The search for someone, anyone from Quest Realty continues. They're accused of taking off with tens of thousands of dollars, money paid by renters that was supposed to go to landlords.

It's left owners like Sharma having to work things out directly with their tenants.

"We will be working with our renters to get a new lease agreement in place," Sharma said, "And figure out how to deal with the deposit."

CBS 8 followed up with Lorraine Noel, a renter who's been trying to locate all the victims.



"I think I'm in shock, we're up to 52 people, and more than $250,000 dollars in stolen money," Noel said."And the police won't listen so it's very frustrating."



She doesn't know who to turn to.



The DA's office said they can't comment on potential investigations, and CBS 8 is still waiting to hear from the California Bureau of Real Estate. But money isn't the only worry.



"My other fear is that Quest has all of our names, socials, can do anything they want to our credit, and they can give those keys to whoever they want," said Noel.

She's not sure who can help them, and worries what will happen with so much money at stake.

"My fear is people are very angry, they're gonna retaliate," Noel said. "So if the police don't help us one way - they might be cleaning up a bigger mess."



