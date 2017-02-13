Lips club owner posts video after beating in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The co-owner of Lips Drag Queen Showplace Restaurant and Bar on Monday said he was beaten up because is gay.

On Monday, Mark Zschiesche told CBS News 8 the confrontation happened early Sunday morning in North Park.

In an emotional Facebook video post, Zschiesche said he blames Trump and all those who supported him. “Look at my face. Somebody beat me because I am gay and I blame Trump and all those who supported him.”

Zschiesche was left bruised and bloody after leaving a Vons on 30th Street in North Park.

According to Zschiesche said a man he had never seen before came up to him as he was walking alone. “Before you knew it, this guy hit me in the face and called me [*expletive*]. From that point I was in shock,” he said.

Zschiesche had never been targeted before because of his sexual orientation and believes the current divisive political climate played a part.

“My personal opinion is there is a lot of hate in the air. You hate to blame, besides the person who hit me, but I blame Trump and his rhetoric,” he said.

Zschiesche has received hundreds of messages of support, and his message to everyone is: “Can’t we all get along?”

Police are investigating the case but the assailant has not been caught. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.