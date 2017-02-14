Hit-and-run driver kills Navy veteran in National City, arrest made

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A suspect in a hit-and-run that killed an 81-year- old pedestrian on a National City street surrendered Tuesday.

Efrain Gabriel Black, 20, turned himself in at National City Police Department headquarters shortly before noon, Sgt. Jeff Meeks said.

Black was allegedly driving a dark-colored sedan that struck the man walking his dog across the 2200 block of East Fourth Street about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Medics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Black was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.