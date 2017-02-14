Bizarre standoff situation ends in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police sent Tuesday to a Pacific Beach home to investigate a report of a possibly armed man holding a woman against her will were unable to locate a suspect or victim and determined no crime had been committed.



Someone called for help shortly before 8 a.m. and told police the suspect was holding her friend inside a residence in the 3900 block of Sequoia Street and possibly had a gun, according to San Diego police.



The woman had left on her own sometime earlier, police said.



Officers determined that no crime had been committed and cleared the scene by 9:20 a.m., police said.