Elle King Hilariously Admits to Getting 'Accidentally High' Off - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Elle King Hilariously Admits to Getting 'Accidentally High' Off 'Pot Muffins' Before the GRAMMYs

Updated: Feb 14, 2017 10:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.