Michelle Obama Wishes Her 'Favorite Island Mate' Barack a Happy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Michelle Obama Wishes Her 'Favorite Island Mate' Barack a Happy Valentine's Day With Sweet Photo

Updated: Feb 14, 2017 10:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.