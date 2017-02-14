Seabird injured by fishing lines returns to wild

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A rescued bird returned to the wild Tuesday thanks to a quick-thinking middle school student.



The western gull was found severely injured by fishing lines earlier this month.

The bird recuperated at Seaworld where a hook was removed from one of her wings and wounds around her mouth were treated.



CBS News 8's Shawn Styles reports from the J Street Pier in Chula Vista where the bird was released by the girl that helped save it.