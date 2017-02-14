Little Girl, 3, Found Alone in the Street After Wandering Away f - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Little Girl, 3, Found Alone in the Street After Wandering Away from Day Care: Cops

Updated: Feb 14, 2017 11:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.