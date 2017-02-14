The Crack Shack's new Encinitas home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Crack Shack's new Encinitas home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The grand opening of a restaurant in the North County is creating some buzz.
      
That's because critics say its first location in Little Italy was a huge success.
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Encinitas with your first look inside the new Crack Shack.

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:37:54 GMT

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:21:42 GMT

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:46:49 GMT

