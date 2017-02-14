Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Photo With Peta Murgatroyd and - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Photo With Peta Murgatroyd and Son on Valentine's Day: 'I'm in Love With Us'

Updated: Feb 14, 2017 1:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.