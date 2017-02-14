18-year-old pleads not guilty in deadly Spring Valley hit and run case

EL CAJON (CNS) - An 18-year-old man accused the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian in Spring Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony hit-and- run causing death.

Andrew Thouzen of El Cajon was allegedly behind the wheel of a northbound 2000 Mercedes-Benz sedan that hit 75-year-old James Martinez as he walked across Sweetwater Road near Tyler Street around 10 p.m. last Tuesday.

Martinez died at the scene.

A short time later, officers found Thouzen and the car believed to have been involved in the accident at an apartment complex on nearby Troy Street and took him into custody, according to California Highway Patrol public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

Thouzen -- held on $75,000 bail -- will be back in court Feb. 22 for a readiness conference and Feb. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

RELATED