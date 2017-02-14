Rescued dogs arrive in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Tuesday night, dogs arrived at Montgomery Field - they were on a near 13-hour flight - a long day, but one that will forever change their lives.

With flowers in tow and Valentine's cards in arms, Rancho Coastal Humane Society greeted its new flight of rescued dogs and pups.

On board, 18 dogs rescued from 6 different overcrowded shelters in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas

Wings of Rescue, a non-profit, flew 420 dogs and cats to San Diego and the pacific northwest on Tuesday.

"It's amazing, we could do this everyday," said Wings of Rescue co-founder Cindy Smith. "We would love to be flying dogs and cats that have no hope, no chance of finding a home where they are at and flying them to places like San Diego."

These are pooches coming from overcrowded shelters, where they could otherwise often be put down.

With the partnership between Wings of Rescue and Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, they are given a second chance.



"That is what saves them, that is what finds them forever homes in San Diego," said Rancho Coastal Humane Society spokesperson John Van Zante.

In September, Wings of Rescue flew flood hounds to San Diego.



Those dogs were adopted and now more excited pups can't wait to find their home in San Diego.

The dogs will be go through a medical exam and they should be ready for adoption at Rancho Coastal Humane Society by Sunday.



Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

