'This Is Us': Jack and Rebecca Have Their Worst Fight Ever on Valentine's Day -- and an Ex Is in the Middle!

Lily-Rose Depp stunned on the red carpet at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, and her famous father, Johnny Depp, has nothing but pride for his little girl.
Harry Styles sat down in the passenger seat of James Corden's SUV for a hilarious new installment of "Carpool Karaoke" on Thursday's Late Late Show.
Steve Harvey is facing a number of allegations leveled against him by his ex-wife, Mary L. Vaughn, in a lawsuit filed against the host on Wednesday, yet another legal dispute following the couple's bitter divorce more than a decade ago.
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched the season 13 finale of Grey's Anatomy. Read our full finale recap here.