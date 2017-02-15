Rick & Marty Lagina Chronicle A Treasure That Definitely Maybe E - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rick & Marty Lagina Chronicle A Treasure That Definitely Maybe Exists

Posted: Updated:

The stars of The History Channel's 'The Curse of Oak Island' tell Stephen they are seeking a treasure that may carry a deadly curse.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.