Kangaroos, Zebras Among Exotic Animals Left Behind During California Dam Evacuations

Among those who rushed to see what was happening as carnage hit Times Square Thursday was President Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples.
Graduation day was a big deal for this Georgia mom and her daughter who got the chance to walk across the stage together.
A Colorado man accused of murdering his 4-year-old nephew allegedly lured the little boy into his parents' basement and attacked the child with an ax, officials said.
These rare quintuplet Siberian tiger cubs are being hand-raised after they were rejected by their mother.
A little boy was allegedly murdered Thursday by three teenagers who cops say stole a car with him inside.
It was a Texas man’s dream to watch his daughter graduate from college, so when his ALS no longer allowed him to leave hospital, the college decided to bring graduation to him.