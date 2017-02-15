Teen suspect killed during Lemon Grove home invasion identified

LEMON GROVE (CBS 8) - A home invasion suspect who was fatally shot during a confrontation with the homeowner and his adult son in Lemon Grove last week was a 15-year-old San Diego boy, authorities said Wednesday.

Derrick Harris Jr. and an accomplice allegedly broke into the residence in the 2400 block of Edding Drive in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 and confronted 44-year-old Francisco Suarez Sr. and his 22-year-old son, according to sheriff's officials.

A scuffle ensued in which one of the intruders shot and wounded Francisco Suarez Jr.

Francisco Sr. was able to grab Harris and the gun, which went off as they struggled, killing Harris, authorities said.

Medics took the younger Suarez to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His father was unhurt.

Sheriff's deputies say that Harris and the second suspect both had guns with them when they broke into the house around 2am.

Investigators say the evidence points to this being a case of self-defense.

Lt. Kenn Nelson from the Sheriff's Department says, "You have a person who committed a very brazen and violent home invasion robbery, and in doing so brought along a 15-year-old child who, eventually, during a struggle was shot and killed."

A relative of Harris told CBS News 8 "losing him affected the lives of so many. It's a tragedy that his time was cut short. He was loved and he will definitely be missed."

Investigators said there is no evidence showing any connection between the suspects and the victims; however, they did reveal the home was believed to have been targeted but investigators did not say why.

The accomplice fled and remains at large. He was described by sheriff's officials only as an adult man. He could face murder charges.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

