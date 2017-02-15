Suspect search in Skyline prompts lockdowns at Fulton K-8 and Mo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect search in Skyline prompts lockdowns at Fulton K-8 and Morse H.S.

Posted: Updated:

SKYLINE (CBS 8) - The lockdowns at Fulton Elementary and Morse High schools in the Skyline area have been lifted, according to school district officials. 

The precautionary measures were imposed following a report of a possibly armed pedestrian in the area, according to San Diego police. 

No one has been arrested, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.