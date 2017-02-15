'Firefall' phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite's El Capitan

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Mother Nature is again putting on a show at California's Yosemite National Park, where every February the setting sun draws a narrow sliver of light on a waterfall to make it glow like a cascade of molten lava.

The phenomenon known as "firefall" draws scores of photographers to a spot near Horsetail Fall, which flows down the granite face of the park's famed rock formation, El Capitan.

Capturing the sight is a challenge. Horsetail Fall only flows in the winter or spring, when there is enough rain and snow. The sun lights up the fall for only about two minutes at dusk for a few days in February.

Some photographers have had success this year as pictures of the glowing falls are showing up on social media.

Every February a rare phenomenon makes Horsetail Fall @Yosemitenps glow like fire. Pic from Saturday by Ray Lee #California #firefall pic.twitter.com/Gxt2YlKav7 — US Dept of Interior (@Interior) February 14, 2017

A post shared by cindy :] (@simpleaddictions) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:51pm PST



RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.