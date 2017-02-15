Teenage student driver plows into 7-Eleven in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A clerk suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when an out-of-control car with a teenage student driver behind the wheel plowed into a South Bay 7-Eleven store, authorities reported.



The northbound sedan veered off the roadway in the 100 block of North Highland Drive in National City and crashed into a floor-to-ceiling front window at the 7-Eleven shortly before 11 a.m., winding up about two-thirds of the way into the building, according to fire department officials.



The accident left a cashier with minor to moderately serious eye trauma, possibly from flying shattered glass, Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said. Medics took her to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.



The 16-year-old girl who had been driving the car was uninjured, as were her several passengers, including her mother, Hernandez said.



A city building inspector determined that the crash had not compromised the structural integrity of the store, which was expected to remain open pending repairs.