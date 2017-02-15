Puzder withdraws nomination to be Trump's labor secretary

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday for a 1-year-old California boy who police say may be in danger and traveling in a tan Corolla with his possibly suicidal father.
In Friday's Your Stories report, a News 8 viewer asked us to take a closer look at a mysterious road bump that seems to keep popping up.
A fire of unknown origin blackened about three acres on a brushy hillside next to Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County Friday, moving dangerously close to homes but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.
The hot weather is likely to lead to big crows at the beaches this weekend. But all the recent shark activity off our coast, including an attack, has some beachgoers thinking twice about going in the water. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Cardiff State Beach with how sharks are a real concern for many.
A southern white rhinoceros calf was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to a mother who'd gone nearly a decade without being able to get pregnant, zoo officials announced Friday.
Charges against a father-son partnership for allegedly smuggling more than $17 million worth of sea cucumbers to the United States and exporting them to Asia sheds light on a growing and lucrative illegal cross-border trade.
San Diego Hall of Champions Sports Museum is closing its doors. News 8's John Howard has a report from Balboa Park.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday threw his support behind the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the 166-acre Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley.