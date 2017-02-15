2-Year-Old Boy and Man Shot Dead in Facebook Live Video: 'Call 9 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2-Year-Old Boy and Man Shot Dead in Facebook Live Video: 'Call 911! They Killed Him'

Updated: Feb 15, 2017 3:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.