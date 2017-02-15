Crews extinguish brush fires along I-8 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews extinguish brush fires along I-8

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Crews worked to extinguish several small fires alongside eastbound Interstate 8, east of Lake Jennings Park Road, according to Alpine Fire Protection District.

One traffic lane was blocked in the area and a Sig-Alert was issued but all was clear by early afternoon. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.