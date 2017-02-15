Crews extinguish brush fires along I-8

May is maritime month here in America's Finest City. To commemorate the occasion, the city has numerous fun activities and events planned along the downtown waterfront. CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has a look at the celebration.
A father who abducted his 1-year-old son in San Francisco has been located along with the boy in the Palms section of Los Angeles.
In Friday's Your Stories report, a News 8 viewer asked us to take a closer look at a mysterious road bump that seems to keep popping up.
A fire of unknown origin blackened about three acres on a brushy hillside next to Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County Friday, moving dangerously close to homes but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.
The hot weather is likely to lead to big crows at the beaches this weekend. But all the recent shark activity off our coast, including an attack, has some beachgoers thinking twice about going in the water. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Cardiff State Beach with how sharks are a real concern for many.
A southern white rhinoceros calf was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to a mother who'd gone nearly a decade without being able to get pregnant, zoo officials announced Friday.