Toddler injured in fall from window in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A toddler was injured today in a fall from a second-story window at her family's Lakeside-area apartment.

The child apparently pushed a screen out of a window frame before falling onto an asphalt driveway at a Navy-housing complex on Mine Shaft Drive about 11 a.m., authorities reported.

Medics took the girl, whose name and exact age were not released, to Rady Children's Hospital, said John Hisaw, a division chief with Lakeside Fire Protection District. Her condition was unavailable as of late afternoon.

