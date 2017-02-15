Toddler injured in fall from window in Lakeside

A father suspected of abducting his 1-year-old son in San Francisco, prompting an Amber Alert, was located Friday night along with the unharmed child in the Palms neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Coyote attacks on pets are on the rise in Southern California and the heavy winter rains are expected to increase the coyote population.
A San Diego man pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing nearly $272,000 in Social Security benefits intended for his father, who died in 1997.
May is maritime month here in America's Finest City. To commemorate the occasion, the city has numerous fun activities and events planned along the downtown waterfront. CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has a look at the celebration.
In Friday's Your Stories report, a News 8 viewer asked us to take a closer look at a mysterious road bump that seems to keep popping up.